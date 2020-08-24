The hype surrounding the next generation of PC hardware is starting with Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 30 series cards, and for a while now there have been rumors of a 12-pin power connector being needed. Since then, it has been reaffirmed (but still rumored) to only be on the Founder’s Editions cards by Nvidia. But now a well known PSU supplier seems to have confirmed the 12-pin connector’s existence, and even recommends an 850W power supply with it.

Pictures were posted on a Chinese media portal that showed the power connector’s packaging and design, revealing a 2x 8-pin to single 12-pin cable at 750mm in length. The packaging reads: “Nvidia 12-pin PCIe Molex Micro-Fit 3.0 Connector” by Seasonic.

Nvidia is apparently testing the 12-pin connector internally, and so won't be used by their AIB partners just yet. This also makes sense considering that the Founders Editions and custom AIBs might be launching simultaneously this time.

If you look closely at the bottom of the packaging, it reads: “It is recommended to use a power supply rated 850W or higher with this cable,” and if the rumors of the Founder's Edition cards requiring the 12-pin connector are true, then that means an 850W power supply is recommended for the RTX 30 series like the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090.

Apparently Nvidia will be packaging this new connector along with their Founders Edition cards, but obviously you’ll have to buy a new power supply if it’s lower than 850W. That doesn’t mean the cards themselves will be using up the whole 850W, but seemingly confirms that some of the enthusiast RTX 30 series cards will be pushing the 300W power draw mark.

Whatever the truth is, Nvidia is hosting a GeForce Special event next week where they will surely officially announce their next-gen lineup with the enthusiast RTX 30 series GPUs, so we’ll no doubt get some confirmation then. Still, it is interesting to think about and will help to prepare ourselves just in case this is in fact true.

What do you think? How do you feel about a 12-pin power connector? And what about the 850W PSU recommendation? How will this affect the industry moving forward?Let us know your thoughts!

