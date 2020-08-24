A while ago we got our first confirmed look at the RTX 3080 in a leaked picture, whilst the design of the card was mostly controversial, news of an RTX 3090 replacing the titan card was rumored shortly after. Now, just a week before Nvidia’s GeForce Special Event, the shroud design and size for the 3090 has been leaked online, showing a massive GPU compared to the RTX 2080 that will take up 3 slots on the motherboard.

The RTX 3090 design itself remains mostly similar to the original leaked picture we saw for the RTX 3080, and when directly compared to the RTX 2080 it looks pretty big. Again, this is the card that’s rumored to replace the Titan, so this isn’t exactly representative of the size of the rest of the RTX 30 series lineup. Check it out below:

This is most likely the Founders Edition reference sample sent out by Nvidia, and on the second picture you can see a faint engraving of the name RTX 3090 on the back of the card. You can also see that the I/O bracket has 3 fingers, whilst the previously leaked RTX 3080 only had 2 fingers, so this is clearly much bigger.

Of course, no official specifications have been confirmed yet, but rumors suggest that the RTX 3090 will be using the GA102 GPU die, with at least 5376 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory, with a 350W power draw.

Twitter user @GarnetSunset leaked the pictures originally, and interestingly provided an expected price along with it of $2000, but later corrected it to $1400. Additionally, they gave some more expectations regarding the rest of the lineup, with the RTX 3060 at $400, RTX 3070 at $600, and the RTX 3080 at $800.

Of course, these prices haven’t exactly been confirmed by Nvidia, so they might change just before launch, but if these prices are indeed correct then we’re seeing a relatively small difference (about $50-$100) between the previous generation RTX 20 series lineup, with the RTX 3090 seeing a significantly cheaper price tag compared to the Titan RTX. For comparison, here are the rumored specs so far:

So what do you think? How do you feel about the RTX 3090? What do you think of the prices? Do you think they’re accurate? What are your predictions? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on