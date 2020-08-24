There’s not much out there that’s better than free games, but game sales sure come close. GOG is currently running a “Harvest Sale” for the next week that includes a bunch of great discounts for some great games, oh and they’re giving away the original Serious Sam: The First Encounter for free for the next 48 hours.

You’ll have to login to your GOG account to claim your free copy of Serious Sam: The First Encounter, and once claimed you can keep the game forever. There’s also up to 90% off on loads of old games, Indie Gems, and RPGs across GOG’s library of great DRM-free games.

The Harvest Sale runs from today until August 31st at 1pm UTC (That’s 6am EDT for you folks in places like California, or if you’re on the East Coast like New York then that’s 9am PDT, 2pm BST for everyone over in the UK, and 11pm AEDT if you’re in Sunny Australia).

The Witcher 3 - Game of the Year Edition is currently 70% off, Disco Elysium is at 24% off, the original System Shock 2 is also 75% off, and Frostpunk is 59% off. There’s a lot more deals than that, 1500+ more in fact, but those were some of the best I could find. Let us know if you find any more!

If you’re into some real-time strategy games, then you can get a free copy of Sudden Strike 4 if you pre-order Iron Harvest. This deal runs until September 8th at 1pm UTC at least, so don’t worry if you miss it during the Harvest Sale.

Let us know if you find some great deals! Or if you discover any hidden gems worth playing, that way we can let everyone know if there’s something special to grab during the sale. And let us know what you pick up during the sale as well!