We're a couple months away from Halloween now, which means it will soon be time to get our spook on. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope fittingly releases around that time to scare us, but are the system requirements just as scary? Let's take a look at the official PC system requirements for The Dark Pictures Little Hope...

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope minimum system requirements

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope recommended system requirements

In order to run the recommended system requirements for The Dark Pictures: Little Hope you will need a graphics card that is as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or a Radeon RX 580, this should then be paired with either a Ryzen 5 1600 or Core i5-8400 CPU as well as 8GB of RAM. This should return a performance of 60 frames per second on Max graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Taking a look at the minimum system requirements for Little Hope you will need a GTX 750 Ti or Radeon 8570 GPU coupled with either a Core i5-3470 or FX-8350 processor in order to reach the specs. This should deliver around 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Your GPU needs to be able to run DirectX12 in order to play DP: Little Hope, otherwise it won't run. Looking over the requirements, you will need around a 4 year old PC in order to run at the recommended level of specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the The Dark Pictures: Little Hope System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the The Dark Pictures: Little Hope GPU benchmark chart and we also have a The Dark Pictures: Little Hope Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.