We’re gearing up for the official reveal of Nvidia’s next generation of graphics cards, starting with the GeForce Special Event next week. But it looks like some AIB partners are also gearing up for the launch, as MSI has registered 29 variations of Nvidia’s upcoming Ampere-based RTX 30 series GPUs.

The 29 variations doesn’t exactly mean there will be a total of 29 different GPUs, and is more like placeholders for different variations of the base cards. This does give us a little insight into what the lineup might look like though, but ultimately doesn’t give a huge amount of details away. MSI registered the cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission, which you can see below:

The base GPUs listed are the 602-V388, 602-V389, and 602-V390, each denoted with several different versions that will account for variations in the base card (like Ti, Super, different VRAM capacities etc.). Following on from MSI’s typical naming conventions, that means the V388 refers to the RTX 3090, V389 is the RTX 3080, and the V390 is the RTX 3070.

This means we’ll be seeing a total of 4 different variations of the RTX 3070, 11 of the RTX 3080, and 14 for the RTX 3090. The fact that the higher end GPUs are getting more variations suggests rumors of increased VRAM capacities are most likely true, as we could see the RTX 3090 have both 12GB and 24GB of VRAM, or the RTX 3080 with 10GB and 20GB variations.

We know these are the new generation of cards (or, at least, a new generation of cards) based on their appendices. The previous generation of Turing based RTX 20 series cards ahd the letter "R" appended to their names (eg: V375-035R for the RTX 2060), but these newly registered products are now appended with the letter "S" to signify a new range (e.g: V388-06S).

Most likely most of those variations are just placeholders, and MSI is just registering them early in order to prepare for numerous different versions later down the line, which hopefully means MSI has got some extra information about more variations coming later, like the increased VRAM capacities mentioned above.

It does also mean that as per Nvidia’s style at the moment, only the high-end cards will be released this year (the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090). But we could see the more mainstream cards like the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 launching not long after in early 2021.

