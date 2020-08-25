When Electronic Arts started to bring over most of their games from the Origin client to the Steam storefront, there were quite a few things missing. Notably, achievements weren’t exactly supported yet, but EA has now brought all of their achievements for each game onto Valve’s storefront, so you can finally get those achievements you wanted.

The best part is that these newly added achievements work retroactively, even across the Origin client, so if you’ve completed the requirements for an achievement in the past (even on Origin), the Steam versions will unlock for you.

“Based on popular demand, EA has enabled over 1000 Steam achievements for a large number of recently released games including Battlefield V, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat,” said EA in an official statement. “During game-play, you can now complete certain objectives and unlock achievements as a result. Achievement progress is retroactive, meaning if you’ve completed the objective already in Origin or Steam, you’ll be granted the achievement in Steam.”

Over 2 dozen EA games have received the update, including the aforementioned titles. The full list of EA games now with achievements on Steam include: A Way Out, Battlefield Hardline, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield 5, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Inquisition, Fe, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, Mass Effect 3, Mass Effect Andromeda, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Need for Speed, Need For Speed Heat, Need for Speed Payback, Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Sea of Solitude, Star Wars: Battlefront, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Titanfall 2, Unravel, Unravel 2, Madden 21.

You’ll have to actually launch the game though for the process to work, simply purchasing the game and having it in your library won’t update the achievements. So if you’re a trophy hunter yourself, especially with EA games, then you’ll have to clear up a lot of storage space on your hard drive.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA achievements on Steam? Are you a trophy hunter? How many games have you 100% completed? And which one was your favorite? Let us know!