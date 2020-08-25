Borderlands is at it’s best when it's just plain wacky, which is exactly what the next DLC looks like as everyone’s favorite Psycho Krieg makes a return in Borderlands 3. Or, should I say, we make a return to Krieg, as the new expansion literally takes us into the mind of the iconic Psycho when it launches September 10th.

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck is quite possibly one of the best titles I’ve ever read for an expansion, the fourth major DLC for Borderlands 3 includes a lot of new features like new legendary weapons and gear, an increased level cap up to 65, new cosmetics, and more. You can check out the official trailer for Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck below:

The story is the usual wacky nonsense: Patricia Tannis, the brilliant scientist, thinks that a mystical place called ‘Vaulthalla’ is what makes psychos so wonderfully deranged. However, the key to discovering what and where this mythical place is resides within the very mind of Krieg. So, naturally, you’re sent inside Krieg’s own head to search for clues.

Of course, you’ll have to either own the Season Pass or purchase the DLC separately to play the new story. The increased level cap of 65 is reportedly the last planned level cap increase for the foreseeable future. This cap increase will be free to all players, regardless of owning the DLC or not.

What do you think? Are you excited for the 4th DLC for Borderlands 3? Which one has been your favorite so far? Let us know!