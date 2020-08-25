It’s been a while since we heard anything about Daedalic Entertainment’s adventure into the fantastical world of Middle-Earth. Last time we got some screenshots of LOTR Gollum, which didn’t exactly tell us a lot but gave us some hints at least. Now a teaser trailer has been released and some more details have been revealed.

Whilst the new trailer doesn’t show off any gameplay, the developers recently spoke to the press about what this action adventure stealth game really is. They’re still being a bit coy about details, but it’s at least something. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is planned to release sometime in 2021, and you can check out the new teaser trailer below:

Lord of the Rings Gollum will obviously be focusing on the titular character of the books (not the film version, as you can see the design is very different) and will remain faithful to Tolkien’s vision whilst also exploring new events and details related to his journey across Middle Earth.

Not only will there be some Prince of Persia-style stealth mechanics, but Gollum will also include some interactive narrative gameplay (as seen by the branching narrative options in the previous screenshots we saw). Both of these features will play a massive role in the game, essentially either putting you in one situation or the other (a stealth section, or a narrative section).

We may also be meeting some familiar faces in LOTR: Gollum, as the story will be taking place prior to the original books. Players will also have to fight an inner battle between Smeagol and Gollum (that’s where most of the branching narrative comes into play), these moments will mostly come in between those stealth sections mentioned previously.

What’s interesting here, is that depending on the choices you make you’ll actually be playing most of the game as either Smeagol or Gollum, whichever one you side with the most, and this can affect subtle things like animations and sound, but also more significant effects like gameplay situations and dialogue.

The game itself will be structured via sets of “levels and hubs” rather than an open world structure, but levels can be large and open, or small and linear, each offering different benefits and challenges. Large, open levels will provide several routes to choose from that can take you to the next area, whilst smaller, more linear levels will provide significant choices in how to overcome certain obstacles.

The story itself takes place in between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, when Bilbo is back in the shire and Frodo is yet to leave. Unbeknownst to him, Gollum is still searching for Bilbo and the ring in Mordor, but gets captured by Sauron’s servants. It’s at this point that the story begins in Gollum.

That’s pretty much it when it comes to all the gameplay details we know so far. Daedelic is being very specific about what information they are revealing and how much. Though there is obviously a lot more to discover. Hopefully we’ll be getting more information more regularly from now on.

So what do you think? Are you excited for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum? What are you most interested in? Have you read the original books? Which one’s your favorite? Let us know!