The latest entry into the barcode-wearing assassin is coming next January, Hitman 3 will be the culmination of the recently rebooted series and already looks pretty wild. Since this is the last one of the series for now, what are the system requirements looking like? Have they been bumped up for next-gen? Let's take a look at the official Hitman 3 PC system requirements...

Luckily it looks like the system specs haven't changed much since Hitman 2 (2018), so if you managed to run that game fine then you should see the same performance here. There's no VR requirements though, which only hammers in the nail that Hitman 3 VR is most likely not coming to PC...

Hitman 3 minimum system requirements

Hitman 3 recommended system requirements

(*One of the requirements listed only a single brand of hardware, so we've selected a similar AMD equivalent hardware based on the description in square brackets)

In order to run the Hitman 3 recommended system requirements you will need either a GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card, this should be paired with either a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor in order to meet the recommended system specs. 16GB of RAM is also needed. This setup should get you around 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

The minimum system requirements for Hitman 3 need a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 GPU, as well as a Core i5-2500K or Phenom II X4 940 CPU in order to reach the minimum specs. 8GB of system memory is also needed for minimum, and this hardware configuration should get you 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

And finally, looking over these specs you will need a graphics card that can run DirectX12 API in order to run Hitman 3. A PC with around 4 year old hardware should be able to run Hitman 3 at the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Hitman 3 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Hitman 3 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Hitman 3 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.