There’s a new sale on Steam for the next couple of days, as Frogwares celebrates their 20th anniversary their collection of games are on sale for some pretty good deals. The best deal of them all? Grab their sci-fi action-puzzle-platformer Magrunner: Dark Pulse for completely free! Hurry though, as the sale ends tomorrow.

Magrunner is a neat little game, blending a near-cyberpunk future with the Cthulhu mythos, and is one of those Portal-like puzzle-platformer games. Solve puzzles, confront some Lovecraftian creatures, save the world. It’s pretty simple, and fun, and completely free to keep forever if you claim your copy before tomorrow.

It also has some pretty low system requirements by today’s standards, so you shouldn’t have trouble running the game these days. But Magrunner Dark Pulse isn’t the only deal going on, as Frogware’s iconic Sherlock Holmes franchise is on sale.

Most of the Sherlock Holmes titles are at 75% off and some even cost just a little over $2 each, with the exception of Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments at a 90% discount for $3. You can also get the entire bundle of SH games which includes 9 full games and 3 soundtracks for a cool 65% off at just $65.14 (£41.76).

Those are some pretty good deals if you’re a fan of the Frogwares games, unfortunately the anniversary sale kind of came out of nowhere and doesn’t last very long. The Frogwares Anniversary sales ends tomorrow (August 27th) at 10am PST for those on the Pacific coast like California, 1pm for those on the Eastern Coast like New York, 6pm for everyone in the UK, add an hour to 7pm for anyone in Central Europe, and 3am the following day (August 28th) for anyone in Australia.

Weirdly, GOG is also having a Frogwares Anniversary sale and is lasting much longer, though not all the deals are included there like a free copy of Magrunner. However, if you missed out on the Steam sale and want to grab some Sherlock Holmes games still, then GOG should be your next port of call.

What do you think? Will you be picking up your free copy of Magrunner? Are you a fan of the Sherlock Holmes games by Frogwares? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!