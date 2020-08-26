We’re less than a week away until Nvidia should reveal the next generation of their Ampere-based RTX 30 series graphics cards at the GeForce Special event. Whilst rumors and news have been coming out hot and fast, a new report claims that an AIB partner will be launching the RTX 3090 with a total of 24GB of VRAM.

The RTX 3090’s memory capacity has been a bit of a mystery recently, as multiple reports claim different answers. Micron recently confirmed that the RTX 3090 will be using 12GB of brand new GDDR6X memory, but that was for the Founders Edition. Now it seems like AIB partners, who have also been rumored to launch their own versions simultaneously with the Founders Editions, will be using their own custom VRAM configurations.

The report comes from sources close to the press, so it isn’t exactly officially confirmed. However, I thought this was interesting to note nonetheless as it could mean we will have more options to choose from at launch, and will help ease those who were disappointed with the next-gen cards having barely any higher VRAM than the previous generation of Turing-based RTX 20 series cards.

The same report also claims that the RTX 3080 will have 10GB of memory, which we’ve already seen before thanks to some Userbenchmark leaks last week, but it doesn’t mean that other suppliers won’t be launching their own variations of 20GB VRAM for the 3080.

Finally, it looks like there won’t be any RTX 3080 Ti at launch unfortunately, but thanks to a recent registry by MSI on the Eurasion Economic Commission (EEC), we can expect an RTX 3070 at launch at least.

The RTX 3090 has also been pictured for the first time, and shows a monster of a card compared to the RTX 2080 in size and even takes up 3 slots on the motherboard.

What do you think? Are you excited for a 24GB RTX 3090? What about a 20GB RTX 3080? Would you prefer those higher memory versions over the Founders Editions instead? Let us know!

