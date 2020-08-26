This year has seen a lot of major events getting cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest events of the year, after E3, is Gamescom which is now going completely digital this year, and it kicks off tomorrow morning with the usual Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Lots of games have been confirmed to show at the Opening Night Live event, including some brand new titles and further looks at games we’ve already seen. The event kicks off at 11am PDT, 2pm EDT, and 7pm BST tomorrow (August 27th) and runs all the way until this Sunday (August 30th). Check out the promo for Gamescom 2020 below:

Whilst a lot of the games in that promo will be shown more of at the event, not every game is confirmed for a further look. Games that have been confirmed for Opening Night Live include Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2 - Beyond Light, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Spellbreak, Star Wars: Squadrons, Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Little Nightmares 2, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, and Wasteland 3.

There will also be some brand new game reveals during Opening Night Live as well as over the entire event. You can tune into the livestream directly on thegameawards YouTube channel, or go here for the direct link to the stream.

