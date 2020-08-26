Nvidia has just released a new teaser video online for their next-gen Ampere-based RTX 30 series graphics cards, showcasing how the team approaches thermal design in their GPUs. At the end of the video there’s a quick glimpse of the new card’s design, but more interestingly Nvidia have confirmed that their Founders Editions will be using the 12-pin power connector, but an adapter will at least be included with the GPU.

The new teaser is certainly interesting from a design and engineering standpoint but doesn’t give too much away about the next-gen cards. The video describes the process of what it takes to design a Founders Edition GPU including thermal, mechanical, electrical, and product design engineers all collaborating and working together. Check it out below:

In an accompanying blog post on Nvidia’s website, the Green team officially revealed that the 12-pin power connectors will be included on the RTX 30 series Founders Editions, and that an adapter will be included with the GPU: “a compact electrical design, with a new 12-pin power connector that allows more space for components and cooling, and is compatible with existing power supplies via an included adapter.”

This means that you won’t be having to buy a new PSU outright just to get the new 12-pin adapter cable, however thanks to Seasonic’s confirmation of the 12-pin adapter, an 850W is apparently recommended. So you may still have to buy a new power supply if that’s the case.

It’s clear from both the video and the blog post that Nvidia are focusing on making the new lineup as quiet and compact as possible, which is why the new 12-pin power connector was introduced by taking up less space and drawing as much or more power than dual 8-pins.

Though, interestingly it will be mounted vertically on the card, which gives me the heebie-jeebies about snapping it off with a bit too hard of a push. Hopefully the shroud’s design will keep it sturdy, but it’s a very different design choice from previous card designs for sure.

Obviously this has only been announced for Nvidia’s FE cards, as AIB partners are more than likely to incorporate their own designs and will likely stick with the standard dual 8-pins rather than switch to the 12-pin power connector.

There’s also a brief glimpse of the new Ampere graphics cards for a split second at the end of the video, which doesn’t give away the official design, but judging by their own blog post and the leaked images back in June, the dual Axial fan style has made it to the final design.

We’re less than a week away until Nvidia will supposedly officially announce the RTX 30 series lineup at the GeForce Special Event on September 1st, with the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 all rumored to launch this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next-gen RTX 30 series lineup? How do you feel about the 12-pin power connector? Let us know!