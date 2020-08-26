Activision have finally officially revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War through an eleborate treasure hunt within Call of Duty Warzone, revealing a brand new trailer at the end.

Players were dropped into Call of Duty Warzone with several special tasks called "Steps to Freedom", this involved collecting map pieces scattered across the map, then grab a key card, crack a map code by finding a cipher, and then locate a weapon blueprint on the map by talking to a special character who was revealed to be the iconic character Woods.

All the while there were numerous callouts to the original Black Ops games with location names blacked out, screens glitching out at random moments, and unlocking Black Ops-related cosmetic items.

Completing all these steps to freedom resulted in a slightly glitched out screen with a message saying "Transmission Incoming", as the game timer slowly counted down the original Black Ops game music started to play and then the original Know Your History video started to play before quickly dropping players back into the map with an objective to run to the Stadium as a Nuke warning started to play.

After all this the official trailer finally started to play which you can watch below:

As you can see the previous rumors of classic characters from Black Ops returning seem to be true, and it definitely looks like a direct sequel to the original Black Ops too. Most notably an official multiplayer reveal will be coming on September 9th.

So that's it! What did you think? Are you excited for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Did you see the reveal live in Warzone? Are you exited for the multiplayer reveal? Let us know your thoughts!