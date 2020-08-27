Obsidian’s latest survival game Grounded has seen a lot of success since launching in Early Access and on the Xbox Game Pass, the developers recently revealed that they hit 1 million players within 48 hours after launch and promised a new update soon. Well, that new update is here, and it brings a lot of new additions to the backyard.

The biggest new update is the addition of “The Bird”, a giant crow that soars over the landscape. I say giant, but it’s really just normal size, whilst our characters are not-so-normal-sized. A thank you trailer was released as a teaser for the new update and as a thank you for the continued love and support for the game. Check it out below:

So what else has been added? Well the giant bird now drops bird feathers, which can be used for crafting recipes like a new hat that helps those who like to use bows, or a new type of bed you can sleep on.

There’s also a brand new perk system with 13 different and unique perks to unlock and discover, there’s some new BURG.L quest types including Artificer (craft specific items) and Chipsleuth (find specific BURG.L chips). Sprig and Acorn fence buildings have also been added, Grass and Clover table buildings, and a brand new insect has been added to the flooded are: the Water Flea… which looks like the stuff of nightmares to be honest.

You can watch Obsidian’s Social Media Manager, Shyla, explain most of the new features in Grounded’s August Content Update below:

There’s also been a tonne of bug fixes and performance improvements, like improved combat, interface, world, buildings and more. You can check out the full list of patch notes on Obsidian’s official blog post.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Grounded update? Have you been playing it recently? What do you think? And what would you like to see next? Let us know!