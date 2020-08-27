The long-awaited medieval fighting game Chivalry 2 has officially been delayed until 2021, whilst the usual reasons of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic were given, there are some interesting other reasons for the delay. No specific date for next year has been announced, but the game will be launching simultaneously on PC and consoles at least.

“We believe this updated timeline is necessary to allow Chivalry 2 to be the greatest game it can be, and one that realizes our vision of a “true sequel” to the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare,” the developers said, stating that the team’s development timelines have been shifted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has affected so many other games and studios.

Interestingly, whilst this delay was mostly affected by the pandemic, the developers also noted that this will allow for post-launch content to be added into the base game at launch. So maps and game features that were planned for after release will be playable at launch, except horses though, as they apparently need “more time in the training stables.”

Unfortunately this means that the planned Summer Beta for Chivalry 2 has been pushed back to a later date, however no specific details were given just yet, but more details will be revealed soon.

On the upside, chivalry 2 will now launch simultaneously on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and current-gen as well as next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

What do you think? Are you excited for Chivalry 2? Did you play the first one? Have you signed up to the Alpha/Beta? Let us know!