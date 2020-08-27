Activison recently revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War through an elaborate treasure hunt-style event in Call of Duty Warzone, revealing a brand new official trailer and teasing a multiplayer reveal on September 9th. Now some more details have come out including free post-launch content for zombies and multiplayer, crossplay support and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ditched paid DLC in favor of a Battle Pass system and a focus on microtransactions. However you view this approach, free content like new maps and game features are great for everyone, and it sounds like that free content is also being extended to Treyarch’s iconic Zombies mode.

Not only that, but there will be the usual crossplay support between PC and consoles, as well as cross-generation support so you can play with friends who are on an entirely different generation of console.

Speaking of, yes indeed there are next-gen version of the game coming in Holiday 2020 “depending on when consoles are available to consumers.” Progression will also be supported across generations so you can take your character, equipment and cosmetic items with you to the next-gen version.

Additionally, Activision confirmed that CoD Black Ops old War will support the free-to-play Battle Royale experience of Call of Duty Warzone, there will be shared progression features with Warzone that will add brand new items which can be used across Black Ops Cold War as well as CoD Warzone. Interestingly, all Warzone players will also still have access to their unlocked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare content like Operators and weapon blueprints.

Not many other details have been revealed, as Activision is keeping a lot of it suitably ‘classified’ from the public, but we’ll hopefully be hearing more about the iconic Zombies mode as well as more Warzone details when Activision streams the multiplayer reveal on September 9th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War? What about the Zombies mode? How do you think Warzone will change? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on