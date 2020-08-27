There was a lot of hype surrounding a brand new Batman game this year, but Warner Brothers pulled a switcheroo and revealed Gotham Knights instead, a new game set within the DC universe where Batman is dead and it’s up to the Bat Family to save Gotham. Oh, and it’s not a continuation of the Arkhamverse. However new details have emerged including that the game is not a Game-as-a-Service, there will be no level gating, and that it will be the start of a new franchise, along with other details.

A lot of people, including myself, got really worried that this will be a ‘live service’ style of game after seeing the official Gotham Knights gameplay reveal when it showed enemies with clear levels and health bars over their heads, as well as the addition of co-op/multiplayer features. Thankfully Patrick Redding, the Creative Director, and Fleur Marty, the Senior Producer, both recently cleared up a lot of these concerns in a recent interview with the press.

“This is very much not designed as a game-as-service,” Marty said, detailing that there is an ability tree for each character, gears that you can craft, and choices you can make, but Gotham Knights is definitely not a Live Service-style game.

They also revealed that Gotham Knights takes place in a full open world city, even right from the start of the game, and there won’t be any level gating at all. This means you can take on any area, or any mission without the worry of grinding to a higher level for access.

To further expand on that, Redding explained that the levels above enemies’ heads is just a way of indicating which enemies are weaker and which are tougher in any given situation. Players will get more powerful as you progress, but this will only unlock more opportunities to deal with certain encounters, enemy levels are simply designed to allow for a range of difficulty that will require players to methodically think about their approach.

They also described how they plan for Gotham Knights to be the start of a new franchise. We already mentioned that this will not be a continuation of Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham series, but apparently this was always the case from the start: “That was something we arrived at early on. We want this to be the start of something, not just the continuation or the prolonging of something. It was always intended as a new franchise set within DC's Batman universe,” Redding said.

There were more details given in the interview, such as each character will be able to be customized very different from one another with unique abilities and equipment, co-op is designed to be like a dynamic drop-in drop-out system and the entire game can easily be played offline and in single player if wanted. You won’t miss out on any content by playing solo, and Gotham Knights is considered as a single self-contained story.

But when co-op is used, there will be a two-player maximum and each player can choose the same hero if they wanted (e.g. two Batgirls, or two Robins etc.) and each player can have entirely different character builds. You can also play as one character the entire way through the game if you wanted to. There will be multiple villains to face across Gotham City in the story, and there will be multiple villain questlines you can follow at any given time.

So it’s clear that the developers aren’t forcing a lot of these Live Service ideas and structures to Gotham Knights at least, and a lot of the concerns we had seemed to have been cleared up from that initial gameplay reveal. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of Gotham Knights by the end of the year, and eventually get a solid release date other than a vague 2021 release period.

What do you think? Are you excited for Gotham Knights? Were some of your concerns cleared up here? Let us know!