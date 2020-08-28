Bloober Team have been cooking up a next-gen remaster of their cyberpunk horror/thriller called Observer: System Redux, and whilst it takes place in a dystopian sci-fi future, the PC system requirements have been revealed and they show a not-so-dark future for next-gen requirements at least. So let's take a closer look at the Observer System Redux PC system requirements...

Observer: System Redux minimum system requirements

Observer: System Redux recommended system requirements

(Bloober Team have confirmed that ray tracing will be available in the game at launch, but the requirements for ray tracing will be revealed later)

In order to run the recommended system requirements for Observer System Redux you will need a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590 GPU, and then pair that with either a Core i7-3770 or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU as well as 16GB of RAM. This setup will achieve a total of 60 frames per second on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Looking at the minimum system requirements for Observer: System Redux we can see that you will need a Core i5-3470 or Ryzen 3 1200 processor, this will need to be paired with a graphics card as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 560. This should deliver 60fps at 720p resolution on High graphics settings. 8GB of system memory is also required to reach the minimum specs.

