Yesterday at Gamescom, Microsoft revealed that Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will be coming to both PC and consoles on October 15th this year. The Definitive Edition includes all the previously released expansions, some brand new remastered graphics and music, as well as some all new content like new game modes, challenge missions and more. Crossplay multiplayer will be available as well as mod support on Day 1.

The Definitive Edition for Age of Empires III should please a lot of diehard fans, and lucky for us the system specs have been released. So let's take a look at the official PC system requirements for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition...

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition minimum system requirements

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 18362.0 or higher

Windows 10 64-bit version 18362.0 or higher CPU: Intel Core i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350 or equivalent with an average CPU Passmark score of 4100 or better

Intel Core i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350 or equivalent with an average CPU Passmark score of 4100 or better RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon R9 FURY or equivalent with an average Passmark G3D Mark of 9500 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon R9 FURY or equivalent with an average Passmark G3D Mark of 9500 or better HDD: 42GB

42GB DX: 11

Looking over the recommended requirements for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition you will require at least a Radeon R9 FURY or GeForce GTX 980, or an equivalent GPU with an average Passmark G3D score of 9500 or better. This should then be paired with a Core i5-3330 or FX-8350 processor or equivalent with an average CPU Passmark score of 4100 or better. You should also have 16GB of system memory in order to meet the recommended specs for AoE 3. This should get you 60fps performance on Max graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

According to the minimum system requirements for Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, you will need a GeForce GT 430, or Radeon HD 5570, or Intel HD 4400 GPU with an average Passmark G3D score of 570 or better. This should then be paired with either a Core i3-2105 or Phenom II X4 955 processor with an average CPU Passmark score of 3735 or better as well as 8GB of RAM. This should deliver 60 frames per second on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Make sure that your GPU supports DirectX11 in order to run Age of Empires 3 DE. Looking over both system requirements, the Definitive Edition of AoE3 will need a PC with 6 year old hardware components to meet the recommended specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.