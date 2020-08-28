Yesterday saw the start of the digital version of Gamescom 2020, kicking off with the usual Opening Night Live ceremony that gave us loads of new trailers and gameplay for various already announced games as well as a few surprises. Unfortunately not all of the clips were uploaded online officially by the publishers or developers, so we’ve had to use some reuploads from some very kind YouTube users.

We got a few new faces announced like Unknown 9: Awakening, the strangest crossover of the year Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, and the announcement of a brand new Sam and Max game!... In VR. We also got Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground as well as many others, so take a look below!

So here’s a recap of all the new trailers and gameplay reveals that were shown at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live…

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Afterlives

The Sims 4 Star Wars

Warframe: Heart of Deimos

Fall Guys: Season 2

Turrican

So that was everything revealed at Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live! Of course, the entire event only started yesterday, and will continue on today and over the weekend. So we’re bound to get even more trailers and reveals over that period, so let us know if you have any predictions! Or if there’s something you specifically want to see!

What did you think? What new game are you most excited for? What was your favorite reveal? Did you watch the show live? Let us know!