Yesterday saw the start of the digital version of Gamescom 2020, kicking off with the usual Opening Night Live ceremony that gave us loads of new trailers and gameplay for various already announced games as well as a few surprises. Unfortunately not all of the clips were uploaded online officially by the publishers or developers, so we’ve had to use some reuploads from some very kind YouTube users.
We got a few new faces announced like Unknown 9: Awakening, the strangest crossover of the year Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, and the announcement of a brand new Sam and Max game!... In VR. We also got Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground as well as many others, so take a look below!
So here’s a recap of all the new trailers and gameplay reveals that were shown at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live…
Scarlet Nexus
Quantum Error
P1 Project
Dirt 5
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Unknown 9: Awakening
Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One
Dragon Age 4
Surgeon Simulator 2
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Sam and Max: This Time Its Virtual
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Afterlives
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Outriders
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
Teardown
Little Nightmares 2
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Sims 4 Star Wars
Twelve Minutes
Godfall
Warframe: Heart of Deimos
Override 2: Super Mech League
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Lemnis Gate
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Struggling
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
Chorus
Fall Guys: Season 2
Wasteland 3
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
Spellbreak
Turrican
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart
So that was everything revealed at Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live! Of course, the entire event only started yesterday, and will continue on today and over the weekend. So we’re bound to get even more trailers and reveals over that period, so let us know if you have any predictions! Or if there’s something you specifically want to see!
What did you think? What new game are you most excited for? What was your favorite reveal? Did you watch the show live? Let us know!