Yesterday saw the start of the digital version of Gamescom 2020, kicking off with the usual Opening Night Live ceremony that gave us loads of new trailers and gameplay for various already announced games as well as a few surprises. Unfortunately not all of the clips were uploaded online officially by the publishers or developers, so we’ve had to use some reuploads from some very kind YouTube users.

We got a few new faces announced like Unknown 9: Awakening, the strangest crossover of the year Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, and the announcement of a brand new Sam and Max game!... In VR. We also got Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground as well as many others, so take a look below!

So here’s a recap of all the new trailers and gameplay reveals that were shown at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live…

--------------

Scarlet Nexus

Quantum Error

P1 Project

Dirt 5

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Unknown 9: Awakening

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One

Dragon Age 4

Surgeon Simulator 2

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Sam and Max: This Time Its Virtual

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Afterlives

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Outriders

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Teardown

Little Nightmares 2

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Sims 4 Star Wars

Twelve Minutes

Godfall

Warframe: Heart of Deimos

Override 2: Super Mech League

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Lemnis Gate

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Struggling

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Chorus

Fall Guys: Season 2

Wasteland 3

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Spellbreak

Turrican

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart

--------------

So that was everything revealed at Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live! Of course, the entire event only started yesterday, and will continue on today and over the weekend. So we’re bound to get even more trailers and reveals over that period, so let us know if you have any predictions! Or if there’s something you specifically want to see!

What did you think? What new game are you most excited for? What was your favorite reveal? Did you watch the show live? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on