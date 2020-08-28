Hot off the back of the Gamescom Opening Night Live buzz, I’m sure a lot of us are excited for many of the upcoming games announced, so why not kick back and play some old ones? This week on the Epic Games Store we have some really great deals, and is possibly one of the best weeks of free games for a while on the storefront.

Last week we had a new trailer for Hitman 3, but at the end of it we got the reveal that the first game of the rebooted trilogy will be free on the Epic Games Store. Well, now the time is upon us and you can get Hitman (2016) completely free this week. Not only that, but we have the Shadowrun Collection, which is a bundle of 3 games including Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall - Directors Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition. That’s 3-in-1!

So take a look at the free games on the EGS this week…

------------------

Hitman

“Experiment and have fun in the ultimate playground as Agent 47 to become the master assassin. Travel around the globe to exotic locations and eliminate your targets with everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball.”

Shadowrun Collection

“The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago. Creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps.”

------------------

That’s it for this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store! So whilst it looks like we’re only getting 2 free games this week, we’re actually getting a total of 4! If you claim these games on your account before September 3rd then they’re yours to keep forever!

What do you think? Which game are you most excited to play? Are you excited for Hitman 3? Let us know!