Bloober Team has been working on a next-gen upgrade to their cult Cyberpunk Horror Observer: System Redux. Since Gamescom 2020 is currently on, the developers have released a demo on Steam which is available now. Not only that, but owners of the original game will be given a great deal with an 80% discount.

Additionally, Bloober Team have released a message on Twitter, much like the various letters that have come out recently regarding big game delays like Halo: Infinite. “Due to the global pandemic, game development has been facing many challenges in the recent months,” the letter reads. “Like many other studios, we too had to adapt to the new conditions and reevaluate our resources,” uh oh, sounds like the delay bells may be ringing.

But fear not, “Today we can confirm that the game is not only on schedule, but will also release on PC at the same time as the console versions!” So that’s some good news at least.

The message continues to say that Observer System Redux will be the same price as the original game, or $29.99 for those of you in America. However, if you own the original Observer game in your Steam library, then you are eligible for an 80% discount, that’s $5.99!

That discount is only available until September 15th though, but since the demo is also only available until August 30th, we can guess the official release will be sometime in that period. So check out the demo and see if it’s worth the upgrade. A similar discount for next-gen consoles is apparently on the table, though more information will be revealed later.

If you want to check out that demo, it seems Bloober Team will be adding in the promised ray tracing support when the game officially launches, so for now check out the official PC system requirements to see if you can run the Observer System Redux demo.

What do you think? Are you excited for Observer: System Redux? Will you be downloading the demo? Have you already played it? What do you think? Let us know!

