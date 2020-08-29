Game events are just the gifts that keep on giving. In case you didn’t already know, Gamescom 2020 is currently on, and whilst we got a big dose of new gameplay and trailers yesterday at the Opening Night Live event, more info and gameplay is coming out over the week, including a brand new Assassins Creed: Valhalla gameplay video.

This time is the focus on some mythical beasts, which we saw briefly in the previous gameplay demo we saw. So unfortunately if you weren’t too interested in the supernatural side of the current AC games, then there’s not a whole lot of new info here for you. However, this video dives into some of the various boss fights and supernatural entities you’ll come across whilst exploring England and Norway...

Thankfully if you’re not interested in these encounters, they aren’t tied to the main story and you can easily walk right by them. There seems to be a decent variety though, with undoubtedly more to be found in the game when it launches on November 17th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Assassins Creed Valhalla? Will you be taking on the mythical creatures? Which one interested you the most? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on