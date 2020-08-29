Another Ubisoft title to get the spotlight at Gamescom 2020 is Watch Dogs Legion (we previously got some more Assassins Creed: Valhalla gameplay), which has given us a new gameplay video showcasing what it’s like to actually recruit one of the thousands of potential characters you can recruit across London.

WD Legion includes an interesting system where you can recruit pretty much anyone you can lay your eyes on across London. However, in order to get them to join your group, you will have to complete a recruitment mission in order to gain their trust and loyalty. You can see almost an entire typical recruitment mission below…

So yeah, there is the typical Watch Doggery-ness with the hacking and stealth mechanics, though each character's unique abilities is touched upon a bit more here, which should give us some varied gameplay thanks to the countless possibilities and combinations for each potential recruit. Hopefully we'll get to see some more gameplay soon before Watch Dogs: Legion launches on October 29th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion? Did you enjoy the recruitment mission gameplay? Would you recruit the killer beekeeper who can control a swarm of nano bees? Let us know!