It’s been 10 years since we last saw Sam and Max on the small screen, the duo were once very popular adventure games, before being turned into an episodic series by Telltale. However, after such a long wait, the iconic pair are back again, and this time in virtual reality with Sam and Max: This Time Its Virtual.

Announced on the Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live event, the developers have recently released a brand new gameplay video to show us what kind of antics we’ll be getting up to under their wings. Join the Freelance Police as a new recruit, and undergo several tasks and assignments within an abandoned theme park to prove your worth, though something sinister may be brewing in the shadows… Check out the new gameplay below:

Sam and Max This Time It’s Virtual is expected to release in the first half of 2021 for Virtual Reality headsets. No specific brand was mentioned, so we can assume this won’t be an Oculus exclusive.

What do you think? Are you excited for Sam & Max This Time It's Virtual? What other beloved adventure games would you like to see in VR? Let us know!






