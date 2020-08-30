In what is probably one of the most surprising remasters of 2020, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to PC in just over a week. After being leaked early thanks to the Microsoft Store, THQ Nordic have not been shy to show us how the new remaster actually looks. Thankfully, a new gameplay video has been released, focusing on the Finesse path your character can take, plus you can see more of the graphical improvements.

If you never played the original Kingdoms of Amalur, there are three Fate paths your character can take, one of which is finesse. Think of this one as your dexterity build: for sneaky characters, bow skills, or poison recipes this is the path for you. Check out the new gameplay trailer for KoA below:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to PC on September 8th, and features a whole host of new improvements and graphical upgrades, as well as all the DLC in one complete package. You can check out the official PC system requirements for KoA Re-Reckoning here.

What do you think? Are you excited for Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning? Did you play the original? What did you think of it? Let us know!