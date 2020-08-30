A few days ago at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, we got a good new look at the next DLC for the DOOM Slayer called DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One. Whilst it looks every bit as crazy as the base game, Bethesda recently confirmed it will be a standalone experience, meaning you don’t have to own DOOM Eternal in order to play it.

“We want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it,” said Marty Stratton the executive producer. Additionally, the DLC will also include free access to the multiplayer BATTLEMODE if you don’t own the base game.

Apparently, according to Stratton the DLC seems to be a lot bigger than we expect: “Most people would associate DLC with being of smaller scope – it’s kind of like the made for TV version of the movie, and the movie was the main game. For us, this is very much like a two-part film – this is every bit as grand as the main game was.”

So it sounds like we’ll be getting close to if not as much content out of the DLC as the base game, so don’t expect this to be a short experience.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One will be available on October 20th for PC and consoles. Owners of the Year One pass will receive the DLC for free, whilst for non-season pass owners the expansions will be available for $19.99.

What do you think? Are you excited for DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part One? Have you played the base game? If not, will you get the DLC to try it out? Let us know!