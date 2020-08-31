The ever-popular fantasy MMO World of Warcraft will be getting it's latest expansion in October with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Shown off at the recent Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live event, the newest expansion brings a whole new region, and certainly looks very pretty.

Well now the system requirements for Shadowlands has been revealed, and oh boy have the specs increased since the last DLC. Not only has the recommended GPU jumped from a GTX 960 to GTX 1080, but the game now requires an SSD storage solution even on minimum specs. You wouldn't exactly expect it, but it seems like WoW will be one of the first games to usher in the next-generation of PC system requirements before much else.

Aording to Blizzard, these requirements potentially may change over time as the game gets more and more updates, but probably not by much I reckon. So now take a look below at the official World of Warcraft Shadowlands PC system requirements...

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands minimum system requirements

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands recommended system requirements

If you want to play World of Warcraft: Shadowlands at the recommended system specs with 1080p screen resolution, your PC will need at least a GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card. The processor required to meet the recommended specs is either an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-6700K CPU. This PC setup should give you 60 frames per second at the highest graphics settings. 8GB of system memory is also needed to meet the World of Warcraft Shadowlands recommended specs.

In order to meet the minimum system requirements for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands you will need a GPU thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon RX 560 or Intel UHD Graphics 630, this should then be paired with either a FX-8300 or Core i5-3450 CPU as well as 4GB of RAM in order to match the minimum specs. This setup should deliver 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Lastly, looking over these requirements for World of Warcraft Shadowlands you should consider the DirectX apability of your graphics cards, as WoW Shadowlands requires a GPU apable of DX12 for the best performance. Overall, a PC setup with modern hardware from the past 4 years will be able to play smoothly.

