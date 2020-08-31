If you've been waiting for your next fix of The Outer Worlds, the brand new story expansion is coming very soon, and so Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division have released an extended look at the Peril on Gorgon DLC for over 10 minutes of gameplay footage. Meet the locals, explore the Grogon asteroid, and get a brief glimpse of some of the new weapons coming when The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon arrives September 9th.

Game Director Carrie Patel walks us through a short quest you can take on early on in the DLC called “Love Is The Plan, The Plan Is Death”. It’s a small part of the “substantial amount of content” that is apparently included in the DLC, so check it out below:

Peril on Gorgon takes players on a brand new noir-tinged adventure on the Gorgon Asteroid in order to investigate the mysteries of the origin of Adrena-Time. A wealthy recluse known as Minnie Ambrose tasks you with finding answers about her mother - and disgraced project director - Dr. Olivia Ambrose. However, the plot thickens and you are soon ensnared in mystery and intrigue that could decide the very fate of the asteroid’s colony forever.

You will need to progress past Monarch in order to access the Peril on Gorgon expansion, which will launch on September 9th for PC and consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Game Pass users will be able to get a 10% discount on the DLC, or you can get the expansion pass which includes this and the 2nd upcoming story DLC for The Outer Worlds, Murder on Eridanos, at a discounted price as well.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon? Have you finished the base game already? What kind of character build did you go with? Let us know!