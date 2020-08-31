Ubisoft’s mysterious Gods and Monsters game has been teased on and off for a while now, we keep hoping we’ll hear something more substantial and then nothing happens. Ubisoft is planning a second digital event in September, so it’s possible we’ll see something there, but until then the latest update we have is a new name change: say hello to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the new name for Gods & Monsters… probably.

Apparently, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has recently rated a new game by Ubisoft called “Immortals: Fenyx Rising” for both PC and consoles, this is most likely the new name for Gods and Monsters as the main protagonist is called Fenyx, which is a pretty unique name and unlikely to be used in another Ubisoft title.

Of course, this title is confirmed to be one of Ubisoft’s 5 games that they want to release before April 2021, so there’s a good chance we will indeed be seeing more of this title when Ubisoft launches their next Ubisoft Forward event.

What do you think? Are you excited for Gods and Monsters? Or, should I now say, are you excited for Immortals Fenyx Rising? Do you think we’ll see more at the Ubisoft Forward event? What would you like to see? Let us know!