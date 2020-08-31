The upcoming Superhero looter-thon Marvel's Avengers is launching at the end of this week, and there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the game’s mechanics and performance recently, so much so that an 18GB Day 1 patch has been announced already. So to gear everyone up for release, the developers have come clean about all things cosmetic and the kind of microtransactions you’ll find in-game.

Previously, Square Enix stated that all post-launch content will remain free to all players, that includes new missions, loot, and even heroes. This is still true, although there will be some sort of Battle Pass system as well for each hero. Whilst you can purchase money and items directly with real-world money, this isn’t exactly the only way to gain items:

“Our in-game economy is built on a player-first approach where you can earn outfits, emotes, nameplates, and amazing gear through play, as well as tailor your style with store cosmetics purchased using Credits obtained by exchanging real-world currency.”

So yes, there will be microtransactions available, but you can also earn cosmetic items through play by receiving various forms of currency. Vendors are found in multiple locations around the game world, and sell hero-exclusive cosmetic items for Resources and Units (the in-game currency).

Resources and Units can be found in the world, whereas Credits are the game’s hard currency (in-game money that you can purchase with real money at a ratio of $5.00 = 500 credits).

If you’ve been reading this far you may be thinking: ‘okay, so there’s free and non-free stuff, but is it pay-to-win?’ The short and long answer is no: “content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions, which will ensure we can keep the game fresh for years to come.”

Cosmetics include Outfits for your characters (basically skins), Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates which are all aesthetic-only and have no gameplay benefits.

Finally, Marvel’s Avengers features these things called Hero Challenge Cards, and if you’ve had experiences with Battle Passes then this will sound very familiar. Each character will have their own Hero Challenge Card, and will feature 40 tiers of free and premium rewards. These rewards include Resources, Units, Credits, and Cosmetics.

Complete in-game challenges to unlock the rewards and move further up the Battle Pass tiers. You can unlock the ‘Premium’ set of rewards per hero by spending 1,000 Credits. The good thing here is that unlocking Premium will actually earn you back a total of 1,000 Credits for completing all 40 tiers.

These hero card challenges also never retire or rotate, so they will always be active and available to complete no matter when you purchased the Premium set of rewards. Additionally, all 6 heroes at launch will have the Premium sets unlocked free of charge.

Essentially what this means is, if you want to unlock the Premium set of rewards for a post-launch character, you don’t have to spend real-world money if you don’t want to, and you can even earn enough credits through the Battle Pass to pay for the next one, again without spending any real money.

In the end, the only thing that you can spend money on to get a very slight advantage on are Hero challenge card “skips”, which will skip through tiers so you can get the rewards faster.

What all this means is that there will be no content gating, and everyone who purchases Marvels Avengers will get the exact same amount of content. You can spend $60 on the game and will never have to spend another dime all the while receiving more and more free content. That’s quite a bargain if you think about it.

What do you think? Are you excited for Marvel’s Avengers? Did you play the recent Beta? What did you think of it? Let us know!