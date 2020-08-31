We’re just 1 day away from the highly anticipated GeForce Special Event where we’ll be seeing the official announcement of Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 30 series lineup of graphics cards. And whilst rumors at this point are almost redundant due to the short timeframe, this rumor does have some info that I think will pique most of our interests.

Now it goes without saying that this should be taken lightly with a grain of salt, the leaker in question is relatively knew and unknown, but has been vouched for by a very credible leaker. What are these leaks in question then? Well it seems like the performance slides for the RTX 3090 may have possibly been leaked online.

As you can see here, the RTX 3090 supposedly achieves over 2x the 4K performance of an RTX 2080 Ti when playing Control. It also got exactly 2x performance in Minecraft RTX, and just under 2x performance in Wolfenstein: Youngblood. It’s worth noting that this was all measured at 4K resolution with Max graphics settings and Nvidia’s DLSS technology activated, along with ray tracing enabled.

The second slide that leaked included some specs for the RTX 3090, but there isn’t really anything considerably noteworthy here based on previous leaks, like 24GB VRAM at 19.5Gbps and 5248 CUDA cores.

Interestingly shortly before the leaker in question released these slides, another leaker known as Kopite mentioned the exact benchmarked names as above. The difference in timing was exactly 5 minutes, and whilst you could sketch these slides up in 5 minutes time based on Kopite’s leak, it isn’t exactly very likely unless this was planned by the both of them. Though Kopite is a well-known and credible leaker, so the credibility here is certainly higher than usual.

Either way we’ll hopefully be getting some confirmation tomorrow at the GeForce event, but if these leaks are indeed true then we could be seeing a true 4K gaming beast.

What do you think though? Do you think the slides are real? What could this mean about the 3090’s performance? And will you consider getting one based on these specs? Let us know!

