We are now just under half a day away until Nvidia officially announces the next-gen Ampere-based RTX 30 series graphics cards at their GeForce Special Event, or at least we’re pretty sure. All that the Green Team has said about the event is that they will “usher in a new era,” so yeah we’re pretty sure it’s an official announcement for the next generation of RTX cards.

But where and when is the event available? The when part is easy, at exactly 9am PDT for those living on the west coast like California, 12pm EDT for those on the East Coast like New York, or 5pm BST for everyone in the United Kingdom. If you live in Central Europe that’s just an hour later at 6pm CEST, and for those in Australia the event will begin at 2am the following morning (September 2nd).

Nvidia currently has an official event page with a big timer on it, where you can also add the event to your calendar. It’s very likely that Nvidia will be streaming it live from there, possibly through their own YouTube Channel. However, the safest bet would be to watch it on their official Twitch channel which has already started counting down to the event start.

As to what we can expect? Nvidia hasn’t given us a whole lot of details, but all rumors are pointing towards the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 all getting official announcements and launch dates. We can also expect AIBs to launch their own custom cards shortly after, with some rumored to bring out a massive 24GB GDDR6X 3090 to the market.

If you’re looking to get an Nvidia Founders Edition card though, you may want to think about upgrading your PSU, as the new cards will feature a new 12-pin power connector which Seasonic recommends having an 850W power supply for.

What do you think? Are you excited for the GeForce Special Event? What are your predictions? What card are you most interested in? Let us know!

