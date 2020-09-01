One of the strangest crossovers in gaming history includes the amalgamation of Fantasy Football and the Warhammer universe, nevertheless Blood Bowl has proven to be quite popular among fans of both the official tabletop game and the digital video game counterparts. Lucky for them, a new trailer for Blood Bowl 3 has been revealed.

Unfortunately it’s been announced that the game will now be launching in Early 2021, rather than the expected 2020 release date back when the title was officially announced in 2019. The new trailer was revealed during this year’s Gamescom 2020, but is only a cinematic I’m afraid, so we can’t really get a good luck of the actual gameplay just yet. Check it out below:

Blood Bowl III is set to launch with 12 different races to choose from each with their own arena cheerleader teams, a full campaign and multiplayer, plus loads of customization options. Not much else is known at the moment as the developers Cyanide Studio are still keeping quite hush on details.

If you don’t know what Blood Bowl actually is, it’s basically taking the “Fantasy” part of Fantasy Football almost too seriously. It’s the game of American Football set within the Warhammer universe where the likes of Humans, Elves, Orcs and more compete in the iconic death sport. Your team is persistent and can gain new skills and abilities over time, but unfortunately they can also die (we did warn you about it being a “death sport”).

What do you think? Are you excited for Blood Bowl 3? Have you played the tabletop game? What’s your favorite team to play as? Let us know!