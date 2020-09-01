Ubisoft is offering up a free copy of Tom Clancy’s The Division (the first one) currently on Uplay, which you can claim from today until September 8th. To clarify: this is a free to keep deal, not a free weekend of sorts, meaning as long as you claim your copy within the allocated window, The Division 1 will be in your library forever.

It’s been quite a controversial series, but The Division has garnered quite a following of players who really enjoy the looter-shooter style mechanics and setting. So since it’s free, why not try it out? Think of it as like an extended demo for the game. Check out the original trailer below for a taste of what it’s about:

You can claim your free copy here (just make sure you’re logged into the right account) or simply by launching the Uplay app and clicking on the advertised offer. This does not include any of the DLC unfortunately, but the Gold Edition which does include all of it is on a massive 67% discount.

The deal is available from today (September 1st) at 8am your local time, until September 8th at 9am your local time.

