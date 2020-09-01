Nvidia has just this moment officially announced their next generation of RTX 30 series graphics cards, based on the Ampere architecture at the recent GeForce Special Event.

The flagship 3080 will be just $699 and be available on the 19th September.

Here are the previous rumours - as rumored by leaks prior to the event. But we will update this article as the event continues with the facts...

Lets take a look at the official Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics card specifications, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and their prices and release periods.

Please note, fields marked with * are based on leaked information prior to this event and we will be confirming and updating as the information becomes available.

Card Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Launch Date RTX 3090 TBA 1.70 GHz 10,496 TBA GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 September 24th RTX 3080 TBA 1.71 GHz 8,704 TBA GDDR6X 10 320W $699 September 17th RTX 3070 TBA 1.73 GHz 5,888 TBA GDDR6 8 220W $499 October

When it comes to PC hardware, there are pretty much 2 things that are most important to us: price and performance. We didn't get a huge amount of info on the performance side of things, but the most significant details we got were the price...

The RTX 3080 is still considered the flagship GPU of this next generation, with 2x performance over a GTX 1080 Ti and RTX 2080 at the exact same price as the 2080. The RTX 3080 comes in at $699 with 10GB of GDDR6X memory, 30 Shader-TFLOPS, 58 RT-TFLOPS, and 238 Tensor-TFLOPS. The RTX 3080 will also be available on September 17th.

Another GPU that got announced was the RTX 3070, which is faster than a 2080 Ti at half the price. The RTX 3070 has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 20 Shader-TFLOPS, 40 RT-TFLOPS, and 163 Tensor-TFLOPS. The RTX 3070 will be available sometime in October 2020.

Lastly, the rumored RTX 3090 was indeed confirmed at the GeForce Special Event, though it's certainly still not intended to be a typical consumer GPU. This card officially replaces the Titan RTX, but due to a higher demand for the Titan RTX and availability from brands other than Nvidia, it has ditched the Titan nomenclature for the XX90 name.

The RTX 3090 comes in at a whopping $1499, with a massive 24GB GDDR6X memory, 20 Shader-TFLOPS, 40 RT-TFLOPS, and 163 Tensor-TFLOPS. The RTX 3090 will be available from Nvidia and partners on September 24th.

Amazingly, the RTX 3090 will also be the world's first 8K consumer gaming GPU. It's so powerful that it allegedly run some games at 8K resolution with 60fps, with ray tracing and DLSS enabled. It also includes HMDI 2.1 support.

For a great comparison to the new RTX 30 Series top end graphics cards above, we will display below the previous Nvidia generation 20 Series for reference.

Card Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Titan RTX 1350 MHz 1770 MHz 4608 72 GDDR6 24 280 2499 RTX 2080 Ti 1350 1545 4352 68 GDDR6 11 250 999 RTX 2080 Super 1650 1815 3072 48 GDDR6 8 250 699 RTX 2080 1515 1710 2944 46 GDDR6 8 215 699 RTX 2070 Super 1605 1770 2560 40 GDDR6 8 215 499 RTX 2070 1410 1620 2304 36 GDDR6 8 175 499

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 30 series? Will you be buying one of the GPUs? Which one are you most interested in? Let us know!

