It’s been almost a month since Horizon Zero Dawn finally made its way onto the PC platform, yet issues are still persisting, most notably with some issues to do with crashes. The third official update for HZD has thankfully been released and includes many fixes to those crashing issues, along with several other improvements.

One kind of hilarious but also game breaking bug that has been solved includes the main character Aloy not transitioning to adulthood past the game’s intro, and would have several players stuck with Aloy’s child model. Whilst it certainly sounds entertaining to play the entirety of the game as child Aloy, unfortunately her skillset doesn’t include many abilities that are required to progress early on in the game. Though there is a terrifying mod for that if you want.

Other improvements include fixes to the snow deformation in the Frozen Wilds DLC, which was previously missing on PC compared to consoles, proper 4K scaling, localization improvements and more. You can check out the full patch notes for update 1.03 for Horizon: Zero Dawn below…

------------

Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.03 Notes

Crash Fixes

Fixed a GPU resource leak which could build up over time and cause instability.

Fixed a GPU hang that caused a crash that could occur when Asynchronous Compute was used.

Fixed a crash when AI would try to aim at an invalid position.

Fixed a crash that could occur when sound obstruction was calculated in highly detailed areas.

Fixed a crash that would occur when moving the game to a monitor with different DPI settings while in the menu.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash on startup due to incorrect memory allocation.

Fixed a GPU hang that would occur when the window was resized to a very small size.

Progression Issues

Fixed a progression issue where some players would remain a child and not transition to adult Aloy.

Functionality Issues

Fixed an issue where snow deformation was not working correctly in the Frozen Wilds area.

Fixed an issue where the Concentration skill could stop working.

Other Improvements

4K Scaling – Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t render at 4K properly on boot.

Frame Rate Limiter – Improved Frame Rate Limiter functionality to be more accurate.

Localization – Localized specific error messages.

Windows Version Check - The game checks if Windows 10 Build 1809 or above is used (lower versions cause instability in DirectX 12).

Minimum Spec Warning – Improved minimum spec warning message and options.

Saving Issue Warning – Clarified text that is displayed when you do not have access to your My document folder or enough disk space.

Player Profile Validation – The player profile is now validated and corrupt profiles (caused by manual editing or tweak tools) rejected.

Known Issues

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

------------

So that’s it for the latest update, though there are still some known issues like Anisotropic Filtering still not working correctly, which is a shame since that was one of the first major problems reported at launch. But Guerrilla Games seems to still be going at it as much as possible: “our team is continuing to investigate open issues and we will continue to update you when more news is available.”

What do you think? Have you downloaded the latest update? Are you still experiencing some performance issues? What about crashes? Any other issues you’ve experienced? Let us know!