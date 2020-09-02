Yesterday’s GeForce Special Event was indeed very special, not only was the new lineup of next-generation RTX 30 series cards based on the Ampere architecture officially announced, but our expectations were exceeded tenfold. Whilst both the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 were announced, the RTX 3090 stole the show promising the first consumer 8K graphics card that can run at 60fps, and Nvidia has released the first official 8K benchmark results.

The RTX 3090 is considered this generation’s Titan GPU, but enhanced for better availability and the ability for AIB partners to sell it as well. So this is by no means considered a specifically gaming GPU (in fact, the RTX 3080 is still considered the ‘flagship’ GPU of this new generation), as the 3090 will be mostly focused for creatives working on high-end render machines. That said though, who wouldn’t want to game on an 8K powerhouse?

First of all, 8K is seriously hard to render, much more than 4K. It isn’t just as simple as double the resolution, 8K is actually 4 times as many pixels as 4K, which means your GPU has to draw 4x more pixels. Not only that, but 8K requires a significant amount of VRAM in order to properly load assets and data.

So Nvidia has released the first official RTX 3090 8K benchmarks to show us just how powerful the RTX 3090 is at 8K gaming. The setup they used included a Core i9-9900K CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, running on Windows 10 at High graphics settings. So, let’s take a look...

It absolutely blows my mind that DLSS managed to increase the FPS in Control by over 700%, going from 8fps to 57fps on average. Sure, that might not be 60fps gaming at 8K, but considering it was the worst performing game of the bunch at 8K resolution is saying something at least.

On top of that, getting 78fps in Forza Horizon 4 at 8K without the use of DLSS truly shows how powerful this new graphics card really is. For those of you interested, here are the full specs for the RTX 3090:

GPU Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores Memory Config Bus Width Max Temp (in C) TDP Recommended PSU size Price RTX 3090 1.40 GHz 1.70GHz 10,496 24GB GDDR6X 384-bit 93 350W 750W $1499 (£1399)

The RTX 3090 is also one of the first GPUs to support HDMI 2.1, which allows for the proper data transfer rate in order to even play at 8K 60fps. Previously a multitude of cables or cable adapters were needed for the proper transfer rate, so having HDMI 2.1 support alleviates the hassle for an easy one cable-setup.

The RTX 3090 additionally includes AV1 decoding which allows for more efficient video streaming playback, plus is compatible with 8K G-Sync compatible displays, and also allows for gameplay recording at 8K HDR.

So now we can finally put those $3000 8K monitors to good use at least.

The RTX 3090 will be available from Nvidia and partners on September 24th for a cool $1499 (£1399).

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3090? Are you interested in getting one? How do you feel about the specs and benchmark results? Will 8K gaming be closer than we think? And what are your thoughts on gaming at 8K in general? Let us know!

