With the official announcement of the RTX 30 series graphics cards yesterday, Nvidia stunned us all with the sheer performance metrics that were reported as well as cheaper-than-expected price for each GPU. The RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 will usher in a new generation, so to celebrate Nvidia has created a bundle for customers who purchase any RTX 30 series card or pre-built PC with any of those GPUs with a free copy of Watch Dogs Legion and a 1 year subscription to GeForce Now, Nvidia’s own cloud gaming service.

The bundle will be available from Nvidia and their partners, a full list of participating retailers and e-tailers will be available on the GeForce RTX 30 Series Bundle Homepage on September 17th, when the deal officially goes live. Come Sept 17th, be sure that your purchase is eligible for the bundle as some retailers won’t be participating in the offer.

Though I have to be honest, if you own an RTX 30 series card, do you really need a GeForce Now subscription? I guess you could say that it's handy to be able to play on laptops and especially Apple Macs, but I’m not sure how many people will actually have 2 computers in their household to make it truly worthwhile. Nevertheless, it's always nice to get a brand new game with a brand new graphics card.

The RTX 30 Series Watch Dogs Legion bundle will be available starting on September 17th from participating partners and retailers until October 29th. To be eligible you need to purchase an RTX 3070, RTX 3080, or RTX 3090 graphics card separately, or with a purchase of a pre-built PC with one of those GPUs included.

What do you think? Will you be getting the bundle? Which GPU are you most interested in? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on