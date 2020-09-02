Yesterday’s GeForce Special Event gave us the official look at the next generation of RTX graphics cards by Nvidia, the Ampere-based RTX 30 series. Whilst there certainly was some exciting information revealed like the first ever consumer 8K 60fps GPU, the RTX 3090, Nvidia also released some brand new videos for Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion detailing the ray tracing technology used and official DLSS support.

CP2077 is quite possibly still one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it certainly looks great too. Ray tracing support has already been announced for Cyberpunk and it was revealed that the recent gameplay demo was running at 60fps 1080p resolution with ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 enabled.

This was using the RTX 2080 Ti though, but considering it was a preview build those performance metrics are likely achievable on lower RTX 20 series hardware. So 60fps - or at least close to 60fps - ray tracing gaming in Cyberpunk2077 is achievable at least. Check out the new trailer below:

Back in July, a demo was released for Watch Dogs Legion and it was revealed that even the top-end RTX 2080 Ti couldn't run WDL at 1080p 60fps. Granted, this was at Ultra graphics settings with ray tracing enabled, and didn’t have DLSS support during the demo. So we should be seeing better performance gains thanks to Nvidia’s AI technology when Watch Dogs: Legion officially releases.

The trailer above was also featured with the RTX 30 Series bundle, which offers a free copy of Watch Dogs Legion with any purchase of an RTX 30 Series GPU or a pre-built RTX 30 Series PC.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion? Are you excited for ray tracing with DLSS support in those games? How do you feel about ray training in the future? Let us know your thoughts!