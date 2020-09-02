The enemies of AIM are nearly here, and it's up to the Avengers group of superheroes to take them down. Marvel's Avengers arrives this Friday on September 4th, nad it certainly looks quite nice, but what are the graphics settings like? are there a lot of options for graphics customization and performance tweaking? Or is there a pretty limited set of settings available?

Let's take a look at the official Marvel's Avengers PC graphics settings...

---------------

Marvel's Avengers Display settings

Brightness

HDR

HDR Calibration

Resolution

Fullscreen - Off/On

Exclusive Fullscreen - Off/On

Monitor

Refresh Rate

Vsync - Off/Half Refresh Rate/On

Anti-Aliasing - Off/TAA/SMAA

AMD FidelityFX CAS - Off/On

Dynamic Resolution Scaling - Off/30/60

Text language

Subtitles

Closed Captions

Marvel's Avengers Graphics settings

Preset - Lowest/Low/Medium/High/Very High

Screen Space Reflections - Off/On/SSSR

Motion Blur - Off/On

Bloom - Off/On

Volumetric Lighting - Off/Low/High

Ambient Occlusion - Off/SAO/HBAO+

Level of Detail - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra

Shadow Quality - Low/High/Very High/Ultra

Screen Space Contact Shadows - Off/On

Tessellation - Off/On

VFX Quality - Low/Medium/High/Very High

Depth of Field - Off/Low/High/Very High

Texture Filtering - Trilinear/2x Anisotropic//4x Anisotropic/8x Anisotropic/16x Anisotropic

Texture Quality - Low/Medium/High

Lens Flares - Off/On

Screen Effects - Off/On

Enhanced Water Simulation - Off/On/High/Very High

Enhanced Destruction - Off/On/High/Very High

---------------

Looking over the graphics settings available in Marvel's Avengers, there's a pretty neat amount of options available, allowing us to customize the graphical fidelity and tweak performance to our liking.

It's a shame that the anti-aliasing features are so limited, with only TAA or SMAA available (other than turning the option off), though the addition of AMD's FidelityFX CAS option should help alleviate some of those blurring issues with TAA at least. The addition of a dynamic resolution option is also greatly appreciated.

In terms of the graphics settings themselves, there's quite a lot to choose from, each with varying degrees of adjustability which is nice. Plus there's a large amount of presets available to choose from, which should allow for some decent optimization depending on your hardware.

The addition of optimization features from Intel is nice at least, for more information on these and what they actually do you can check out our article on Intel's PC-exclusive gameplay optimizations for Marvels Avengers.

In the end, Marvels Avengers has quite a decent range of graphics options available that's fairly standard compared to other modern AAA titles. Whilst some settings are definitely missing a bit more customization, there's definitely enough room hear to tweak the settings and optimize to your own PC hardware.