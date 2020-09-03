The superhero ensemble is nearly here on PC, as Marvel's Avengers comes out tomorrow. Crystal Dynamics' latest title sure looks quite pretty, but how well does it perform? Can low-end PC hardware run it? And how much wiggle room do we have in terms of FPS performance and graphical fidelity? We take a look at the PC performance benchmarks for Marvels Avengers...

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Marvel's Avengers, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2080, the lower-end R7 370, as well as the mid-range GTX 1060 which is also the recommended GPU for 30fps Max graphics settings in Marvels Avengers. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Marvel's Avengers really is.

Unfortunately Marvels Avengers does not include an in-game benchmarking tool, so for these results we launched a mission early on in the game, ran around for a bit and punched some enemies. Overall, we felt this was pretty representative of your typical experience in Marvel's Avengers.

With that in mind, let's jump into the performance benchmarks for Marvel's Avengers on PC...

Marvel's Avengers PC Graphics Settings

Marvel's Avengers minimum system requirements

Marvel's Avengers recommended system requirements

(*One of the requirements only listed one brand of hardware, so we have selected the closest related AMD hardware item based on the description in square brackets where necessary).

Marvel's Avengers RTX 2080 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1080p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 139.9 138.3 117.8 107.9 85.4 Min FPS 73.7 71.7 77.9 45.5 64.8 Max FPS 193.8 161.5 160.8 138.6 143.5 1% Low FPS 53.9 39.3 38.5 28.4 28.4 0.1% Low FPS 27.9 2 10.6 9.3 9.5

The FPS performance for the RTX 2080 at 1080p resolution in Marvel's Avengers is unsurprisingly very good here, this graphics card is perfectly suitable for playing at 1080p on the Max graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1440p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 93.7 91.3 78.4 76.1 61.3 Min FPS 74.5 74.6 56.9 15.8 35.8 Max FPS 110.3 112.6 103.4 97.5 100.6 1% Low FPS 47.9 46.7 48.7 32.7 24.6 0.1% Low FPS 22.5 36.1 31.1 1.8 9.4

The RTX 2080's FPS performance at 1440p in Marvel's Avengers is also really good, at this resolution you can easily play at the Max graphics settings, though at times the performance may drop below 60fps but this will not negatively impact your enjoyment. Overall, the RTX 2080 is perfect for playing Marvels Avengers at 1440p resolution on Very High graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Marvel's Avengers @ 4K

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 60.6 58.2 55.7 46.1 34.2 Min FPS 44.2 39.7 46.3 38.9 29.4 Max FPS 79.9 90.7 82.8 52.7 40.7 1% Low FPS 35.3 32 33.3 30.5 23.9 0.1% Low FPS 10.3 7.1 24.5 22.6 16.9

At 4K resolution, the RTX 2080's FPS performance is still okay, up to Very High graphics settings in Marvels Avengers the game is still enjoyable, though turning down to High settings is more favorable.

Overall, the RTX 2080 is perfect for playing Marvels Avengers at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. If you want 60fps performance though you may want to stick to 1440p Max settings, or 4K at the Lowest graphics settings.

Marvel's Avengers RTX 2060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1080p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 111.7 99.5 86.3 78.4 62.4 Min FPS 94.3 87.4 73.5 64.9 54.3 Max FPS 120.7 111.3 102.7 88.2 69 1% Low FPS 81.3 80.5 70.8 61.9 52.7 0.1% Low FPS 55.3 63.9 64.7 57.5 47.4

The FPS performance of the RTX 2060 in Marvel's Avengers at 1080p resolution is pretty good, achieving over 60fps even at the Max graphics settings. The frame rate may drop below this but will not negatively impact your enjoyment, and as such, the RTX 2060 is perfectly fine for playing Marvel's Avengers on Very High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1440p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 79.6 71.4 58.6 53.1 42.7 Min FPS 71.9 64.4 49.7 45.4 36.7 Max FPS 88.5 81.4 63.8 60.3 49.6 1% Low FPS 65.8 61.6 48.8 44.2 36.1 0.1% Low FPS 57.8 55.1 45.2 22.8 34

At 1440p, the FPS performance of the RTX 2060 in Marvels Avengers is relatively okay, if you want to get 60fps at this resolution then you will want to stay around the Low or Medium graphics settings. However, Marvels Avengers does not need 60fps to be enjoyable, and so playing at the Very High graphics settings is perfectly comfortable on the RTX 2060 in Marvel's Avengers.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Marvel's Avengers @ 4K

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 42.8 39.4 32.1 28.5 20 Min FPS 36.8 31.3 28.2 23.3 14.8 Max FPS 48 43.2 35 31.8 24.7 1% Low FPS 36.1 29.6 27.8 19.4 14.5 0.1% Low FPS 16.7 28.5 24.9 15.3 14.1

The RTX 2060's FPS performance at 4K resolution is not that great, however playing at anything on or lower than Medium graphics settings is perfectly fine and still playable, though anything above Medium settings is not enjoyable.

In summary, the RTX 2060 is perfectly fine for playing Marvel's Avengers on Very High graphics settings at 1080p and 1440p resolution. Unless you want a solid 60fps performance then 1080p is fine, but 1440p will require you to bring the graphics settings down to Low or Medium. 4K resolution is still playable on this card but only on graphics settings below High.

Marvel's Avengers GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1080p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 70.2 62.2 53.7 51.2 39 Min FPS 59.7 53.1 44.6 43.3 34.8 Max FPS 80.1 71.4 61.5 59.7 44 1% Low FPS 58.1 51.2 43.9 43.3 33.7 0.1% Low FPS 55.1 46.1 39.1 36.8 31.2

The FPS performance of the recommended GPU for Marvels Avengers is okay at 1080p resolution, luckily the game is still playable at Very High graphics settings and by no means will negatively impact your enjoyment. High graphics settings is favorable here though.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1440p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 45.3 42.4 34.8 32.8 26.1 Min FPS 40.8 36.6 28.8 29.7 23.4 Max FPS 50.3 53.1 38.2 36 28.2 1% Low FPS 38.4 34.8 28.1 29 18.6 0.1% Low FPS 36.4 23.2 26.2 27.6 15.1

At 1440p, the GTX 1060's FPS performance is also okay, though is not recommended to play at Very High graphics settings. At High settings the game is still very much comfortable to play at that frame rate, and so the GTX 1060 is perfectly fine for playing Marvel's Avengers at 1440p.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Marvel's Avengers @ 4K

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 23.8 22.5 18.5 16.9 13.4 Min FPS 20.5 18.6 15.8 14.9 11 Max FPS 25.9 25.2 20.8 19 15.2 1% Low FPS 15 14.9 15.6 14.8 10.3 0.1% Low FPS 14.8 14.7 14.8 13.4 9.9

The GTX 1060's FPS performance in Marvel's Avengers is not great at all in 4K, unfortunately at this resolution not even the Lowest graphics settings will provide a smooth and enjoyable experience. Here I found that my accuracy and reflexes were negatively impacted by the frame rate.

In the end, the GTX 1060 is perfectly suitable for playing Marvels'a Avengers at 1080p resolution on the Max graphics settings. At 1440p you will need to drop to High graphics settings and 4K is not playable at all.

Marvel's Avengers R9 380 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1080p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 42 36.1 29.8 24.6 18.8 Min FPS 36.5 31.8 22.1 21.2 16.6 Max FPS 46.3 39.3 34.5 28.9 22.9 1% Low FPS 35.4 30.2 21 15.2 15.9 0.1% Low FPS 30.9 9.4 15.5 12.1 10.9

The FPS performance for the R9 380 in Marvel's Avengers at 1080p is not that great, though you can at least have an enjoyable experience at Low graphics settings or lower. Medium is just about playable but during the game's most demanding moments may dip down to an uncomfortable frame rate that can have a negative impact on your performance in-game.

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1440p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 28 24.8 19.6 17.1 8.7 Min FPS 24.4 21.7 17.4 15.4 7.2 Max FPS 32.8 29 22.9 20.4 10.4 1% Low FPS 15.8 15.4 15.9 8.7 4.6 0.1% Low FPS 11.5 10.8 8.6 8.5 3.9

At 1440p the R9 380 is just about playable on the Lowest graphics settings, though is not recommended due to FPS dips during more demanding moments and areas. You may also experience some crashes at this resolution beyond Low graphics settings.

Overall, the R9 380 is perfectly playable on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution in Marvels Avengers, and whilst 1440p is technically still playable it is not recommended due to risks of crashing the game and encountering numerous performance issues that can negatively impact your gameplay.

Marvel's Avengers R7 370 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Marvel's Avengers @ 1080p

Marvel's Avengers Lowest Low Medium High Very High Average FPS 31 27.5 23 19.7 N/A Min FPS 27.4 23.7 20.5 17.1 N/A Max FPS 34.8 32.5 25.7 23.5 N/A 1% Low FPS 26.7 19.4 15.5 15.5 N/A 0.1% Low FPS 21.4 15.7 14.8 13.8 N/A

The FPS performance of the R7 370 in Marvel's Avengers is pretty poor, though not unplayable. Unfortunately for an enjoyable experience with this kind of hardware you will want to turn the graphics settings down to Lowest, anything higher will result in uncomfortable frame rates that can negatively impact your enjoyment.

Overall, the R7 370 is perfectly fine to play Marvels Avengers at 1080p resolution as long as you keep the graphics settings at the Lowest setting.

Marvel's Avengers display driver error

Additionally, Marvels Avengers is a pretty demanding game, and as such your hardware may not be able to support it at higher graphics settings with low-end specs. For instance, the R7 370 above was unable to turn the graphics settings to their maximum, as doing so would cause a crash and render a display driver error message:

"A problem has occurred with your display driver. Your system may not have enough resources to run the game at the selected settings. You can retry using the same settings, or adjust them to lower settings. Make sure you have the latest drivers for your video hardware, and try rebooting your system to help clear up any issues."

If you get the error 0x887A0006: DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG then this is most likely due to your hardware not having enough VRAM, if not, then the first step is to make sure your drivers are all up to date. After that you may want to reboot your system and restart the game with lower graphics settings to help prevent this issue.

Conclusion

Looking over these results, we can determine that Marvels Avengers is a pretty demanding game, but has been optimized somewhat to allow for even low-end hardware to play at a comfortable frame rate, and with some degree of adjustability and performance tweaking.

Whilst 4K gaming is achievable on Marvel's Avengers with high-end hardware, most PC setups will benefit the most at 1080p resolution, with higher-end hardware able to play at 1440p at a comfortable frame rate still.

However, there are a lot of performance issues when it comes to higher graphics settings, especially when using low-end hardware like the R7 370. Turning up to the Max graphics settings or increasing resolution may result in a display driver error, most likely due to limited VRAM on your GPU.

Thankfully, Marvels Avengers does not need to run at 60fps in order to feel comfortable, as anywhere above 30fps is still playable and enjoyable. In our experience though, 40fps is preferable as the lowest frame rate possible.

If you'd like to play Marvel's Avengers at its best then you will need a top end graphics card, preferably from the RTX 20 series like the RTX 2060 or better. If you have low-end hardware then try to keep the settings as low as possible in order to reduce the chances for errors and crashes. For mid-range users, you should still have a comofortable time on 1080p resolution, but you may have to adjust the graphics settings down from the Max settings in order to get the right performance for you.