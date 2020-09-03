Nvidia recently officially announced the RTX 30 series based on the Ampere architecture, and whilst it boasts some of the biggest performance improvements over any generation before, and even brought the world’s first 8K 60fps consumer GPU, some of the video memory capacities mentioned were a little lackluster. More specifically, the 8GB RTX 3070.

But for those of you who were hoping for a higher memory variant, you’re in luck! As an RTX 3070 Ti has been spotted online with 16GB of VRAM. There are some reasons to be skeptical, but on the whole this all looks pretty legitimate, the only thing that’s truly uncertain is a few of the other specs, and when exactly this model will come out.

Lenovo has recently listed some upcoming Legion T7 PC systems on their website, and interestingly some of them include an RTX 3070 Ti GPU listed with 16GB of video memory.

This doesn’t necessarily confirm that the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB is real and will definitely be launching later at some point, as AIBs generally register names and products that they think will launch in order to get ready for the eventuality. However, due to the fact that several of these SKUs are listed as well as some extra specifications like the 16GB memory capacity and clock speeds, suggests that this is more than just a guess on Lenovo’s part and probably not a typo.

What do you think? Are you excited for a 16GB RTX 3070 Ti? Which GPU are you most interested in? And how much do you think an RTX 3070 Ti will cost? Let us know!