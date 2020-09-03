One of this year’s most interesting games, and quite honestly one of the best looking too, is getting a Closed Beta 1 month before release. The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game where you play as a giant Falcon. It’s classic aerial dogfighting set in a fantastical universe known as The Great Ursee by famed independent game artist and designer Tomas Sala.

Currently there is no official release date, but the Closed Beta begins in early October this year so we’ll most likely be seeing an official launch sometime in November. The Falconeer is also an Xbox Series X launch title, but will be coming to PCs and Xbox One consoles at the same time. Heck out the Beta announcement video below:

In order to get your access to the closed Beta, you’ll need to sign up to the official The Falconeer Discord channel here. Participants are chosen randomly and there’s no way to increase your chances, you just need to login to the Discord server and sign up using the form provided. There’s also loads more information there like what’s included in the Beta as well as some general info.

