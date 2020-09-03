First it was announced, then the trailer for Crysis Remastered leaked ahead of the official reveal which led to a delay by a few weeks in order to get the quality to a standard we expect. Well, now the official PC system requirements for Crysis Remastered are finally out and they're not what we expected...

There's something fishy going on with these requirements to be honest, most notably with the lack of ray tracing specs listed. Crytek have already revealed that Crysis Remastered will support ray tracing and Nvidia's DLSS technology, yet no ray tracing-capable GPUs are listed. Plus, the recommended API is DirectX11, and the ray tracing tech in Crysis Remastered will be using Nvidia's VKRay Vulkan extension rather than DXR, which is not listed either.

Additionally, the recommended requirements list 8GB as the required VRAM, but then also lists the GTX 1660 Ti as the recommended GPU which only has 6GB of video memory.

This all screams 'preliminary system requirements' to me, or at least by someone who wasn't informed exactly what Crysis Remastered actually features in terms of graphics technology. My money's on the former, though it's very possible that these just aren't a complete set of requirements, as we've seen more and more games come out with separate specs for 'ideal' requirements or for ray tracing/4K, and the Epic Games Store only has room for the minimum and recommended.

My guess is that we'll be seeing an updated list of system specs for Crysis Remastered closer to when the game launches next week, which will include ray tracing requirements and possibly update some of the specs, but until then, let's have a look at the official Crysis Remastered PC system requirements...

Crysis Remastered minimum system requirements

Crysis Remastered recommended system requirements

(*The processor requirements for Crysis Remastered only listed a Ryzen 3 or 5 processor type, rather than a specific CPU. So we have picked the closest matching AMD processor based on the hardware requirements listed).

Crysis Remastered will require at least a GTX 1660 Ti or RX Vega 56 graphics card, this GPU should then be paired with either a Core i5-7600K or Ryzen 5 2400GE processor in order to meet the recommended requirements and run Crysis Remastered on Max graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 12GB of system memory. This setup should achieve 60fps.

Looking at the minimum specs for Crysis Remastered, you will need a GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 470 graphics card, you should then pair this GPU with a Core i5-3450 or Ryzen 3 3100 CPU in order to meet the minimum system requirements for Crysis Remastered, running on Low graphics settings at 60fps.

Your GPU will need to be capable of running DirectX11, and the recommended requirements will need at least 2 year old hardware to run smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Crysis Remastered System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Crysis Remastered GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Crysis Remastered Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.