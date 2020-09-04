Id Software’s brilliant DOOM Eternal came out earlier this year and was quite a surprise to us, not just in its gameplay but also due to its performance. Well, Nvidia recently announced their RTX 30 series graphics cards based on the Ampere architecture, and what better way to show off their new GPUs than some glorious 4K gameplay in DOOM Eternal compared to the top-end previous-gen RTX 2080 Ti.

The video starts out with a short comparison between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 2080 Ti, they both seem to hover around 100fps most of the time but the 3080 quickly pulls ahead with a 50% performance improvement, even nearly reaching 200fps at times! Check out the video below:

There’s nothing like ripping and tearing through hundreds of fleshy demons in 4K and at Max graphics settings, previously you would have to get a top-end GPU to do such a thing like the RTX 2080 Ti which would set you back $1200. But now the RTX 3080 is nearly here to give you better performance all for $500 less! It’s still pretty expensive but is a good deal in comparison, now I just want to see what the RTX 3070 is like…

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 30 series? Will you be getting an RTX 3080? Let us know!