A while ago, some veteran developers from the Halo, Battlefield, and Gears of War franchises founded a new independent studio called Midwinter Entertainment. Their first game, Scavengers, was shown off to the press back in 2018 and has been quiet ever since. Now the developers have announced that a technical playtest is happening later this month for just a few days, so here’s how you can sign up.

Scavengers, if you don’t know, is a unique blend of multiple elements, taking classic survival mechanics into a PvPvE world and a dash of Battle Royale stuff. It’s not exactly a Battle Royale, and not exactly a survival game as it blurs the lines between them. Check out the gameplay trailer below for a sense of what Scavengers is really like:

The playtest will run from September 18th at 6pm PDT, until September 20th at 8pm PDT. If it sounds interesting to you, then you can sign up to the technical playtest here, all you have to do is enter your email address and a Steam code will be sent to you. Plus, there’s now worries about whether you’ll be accepted because everyone who signs up will apparently be getting a code.

What do you think? Are you excited for Scavengers? Will you be signing up to the playtest? Let us know!

