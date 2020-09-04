With the next generation of consoles soon to come out later this year, many games are already taking advantage of the new hardware by offering upgrades to improved versions over the current-gen counterparts. CD Projekt Red has already announced a free next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077, and now they are also revealing a next-gen version of The Witcher 3 that includes ray tracing technology and more.

The best part is that like the aforementioned next-gen upgrades, this will come as a free update to PC players who already own the base game, but will also be available as a standalone purchase as a ‘Complete Edition’. As well as ray tracing, TW3 Complete Edition will also take advantage of the console’s SSDs by providing faster loading times.

Unfortunately, not many details have been revealed yet, including whether or not players eligible for the free update need to own all the DLCs, or when this new version will exactly launch. Though we can assume it won’t be before the next-gen consoles officially launch.

Hopefully we’ll be getting a tech trailer soon that shows off these fancy new ray tracing effects in action.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Witcher 3 Complete Edition? Will you be getting the next-gen upgrade? Let us know!