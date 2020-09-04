Ah, another week means another set of free games, though admittedly this time it's only 1 game but a very good one nonetheless. Into the Breach is this week’s free game on the Epic Games Store which you can keep forever if you claim now before next thursday on September 10th.

Into The Breach is a fun little strategy game with roguelike elements, which comes from the creators of FTL! It’s not quite as deep or lengthy or anxiety-inducing as FTL, but it will still strain your brain for thinking 5 steps ahead of yourself. Plus the game’s free so why not give it a try and see if you like it?

Into The Breach

“Control powerful mechs from the future to defeat an alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL.”

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week, next week we’ve got the strategy simulation game Railway Empire and the narrative-adventure game Where the Water Tastes Like Wine. So if you were thinking of buying those games soon, maybe hold out until next week.

So will you be claiming your free copy of Into The Breach? Have you played it already? What do you think of it? Have you played FTL before? Let us know!